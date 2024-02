Kampf recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

After missing the last three games with an undisclosed injury, Kampf returned to his regular spot at center on the third line. The Maple Leafs were rewarded as he and Bobby McMann had instant chemistry as the latter scored a hat trick on the night. Kampf finished with an assist on the empty-net goal and a plus-3 rating in 15:52 TOI.