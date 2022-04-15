Kallgren will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Senators, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Kallgren wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll try to shake off that lousy performance and return to the win column in a favorable road matchup with an Ottawa team that's only averaging 2.59 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.