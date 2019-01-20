Gardiner (back) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Arizona.

The 28-year-old blueliner has just two goals and 24 points this season, including just three on the power play. Gardiner is still averaging 21:40 of ice time per game but isn't making nearly as big of an impact as he did last season. Toronto's next game will be Wednesday against the Capitals, the team's final game before the All-Star break.