Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Riding three-game point streak
Marincin notched an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Marincin has a three-game point streak going -- he's posted a goal and two helpers in that span. The 28-year-old blueliner is hardly known for offense with just four points in 24 contests this year. He's added 40 blocks, 25 shots and 22 hits, but the recent scoring surge will likely fizzle out soon.
