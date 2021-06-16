Marincin penned a contract with Czech club HC Ocelari Trinec on Wednesday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Marincin failed to crack the Maple Leafs' lineup this season, instead spending the campaign either playing for the Marlies in the AHL or toiling away on the taxi squad. In all, the blueliner played in just AHL games this year in which he recorded one goal and four assists. At this point, it's hard to imagine Marincin making his way back to the NHL in the future.