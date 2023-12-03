Domi found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

Domi's marker was his first of the season, though he had contributed 11 assists over 21 games going into Saturday's action. He's recorded just 31 shots this season for a pace of 1.41 per game. If Domi doesn't start firing the puck with greater frequency, then that will stand as the lowest shooting pace of his career. However, when you consider the 28-year-old entered the contest averaging just 12:58 of ice time, down from his career average of 16:16, perhaps it's not surprising Domi isn't taking many shots.