Domi scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.

He scored at at 2:21 of the second period when he was left unchecked in front of the net and deflected Ilya Lyubushkin's point shot between Sam Montembeault's legs. It was his first goal in 10 games. Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi look like a decent fit on line one with Auston Matthews, but Domi hasn't exactly kicked the offensive scoring door down of late. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last seven games. Overall, Domi has nine goals and 34 assists (43 points) with 129 shots in 76 games.