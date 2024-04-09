Rielly picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

With his secondary helper on Matthew Knies' second-period goal Monday, Rielly now has assists in three straight matchups since returning from a four-game absence with an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 54 points (seven goals, 47 assists) with 92 hits and 130 blocked shots through 68 games this year while holding down a first-pairing spot.