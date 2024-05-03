Rielly recorded two assists, four hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Rielly helped out on both of William Nylander's goals in the game. Through six playoff outings, Rielly has three assists, 15 shots on net, 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to see significant minutes on the top pairing, but he hasn't been as efficient on offense as he was during the regular season. Rielly had 58 points and 173 shots on goal over 72 regular-season contests.