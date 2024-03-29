Rielly (upper body) will remain on the shelf against Buffalo on Saturday. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, "It looks like he's turned the corner here and should be on the ice in the next day or so," per Mark Masters of TSN.

Rielly will be out of action for a third straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Still, the blueliner seems to be making progress and could be back on the blue line sooner rather than later. With Timothy Liljegren (upper body) and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) both facing extended absences, the Leafs will have to rely heavily on Simon Benoit and Conor Timmins until Rielly can't get back on the ice.