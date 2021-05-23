Rielly notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Rielly earned the secondary helper on William Nylander's third-period tally. The 27-year-old Rielly has assists in three straight games dating back to the regular-season finale. The blueliner was bumped down to the second power-play unit in favor of Rasmus Sandin, who had a power-play goal Saturday. Rielly should still be productive on offense as a top-four defenseman.