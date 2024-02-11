Rielly, who picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa, may face supplemental discipline after cross-checking Ridly Greig in the head late in the game.

Rielly took offense to Greig, who wound up and fired a slap shot into the empty Leafs net with six seconds left in the game. The defender levelled him by crosschecking him on the side of the head, and he received a major penalty and a game misconduct. It was an ugly play. Rielly had already extended his point streak to five games and six assists earlier in the game. More to come, but you should be prepared to replace him this week. Other players that have done similar things at game-end have gotten four-to-six games, regardless of first offense.