Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Nets power play goal

Rielly scored on the power play and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Rielly had already been scoring assists on the power play, and now he's added an ability to find the twine. He's becoming a trustworthy option in fantasy purposes thanks to Toronto's high-powered attack.

