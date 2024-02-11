The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Rielly was offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig in Saturday's contest.

A date and time for the hearing has not been determined yet. An in-person hearing opens the possibility for Rielly to be suspended for six or more games. The 29-year-old blueliner was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct at 19:54 of the third period in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Senators. Rielly has generated seven goals, 43 points, 132 shots on net and 95 blocked shots over 50 games this season.