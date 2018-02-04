Play

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Picks up where he left off before injury

Rielly picked up an assist in 20:50 of action in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

He picked up right where he left off. Rielly's growth into an elite offensive defender continues -- he currently sits in a tie for 12th in scoring from the blue line. Re-activate him now.

