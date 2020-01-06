Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Trending down
Rielly has no points in his last four games.
That feels odd, doesn't it -- the Leafs have been scoring at will, but he hasn't been a part of it. Rielly had 17 points in 23 games under coach Mike Babcock, but just eight points in 20 games under new coach Sheldon Keefe. Some of his prime opportunities have gone to Tyson Barrie. Going forward, both men will get scoring chances, but don't expect Rielly to hit the lofty heights of last season. Or perhaps even the year before. Trade him on name value if you can, at least in single-season leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Serious slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two helpers in laugher•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Producing near last year's pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Goal holds up as game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Leading team in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Assist machine in win over Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.