Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Trending down

Rielly has no points in his last four games.

That feels odd, doesn't it -- the Leafs have been scoring at will, but he hasn't been a part of it. Rielly had 17 points in 23 games under coach Mike Babcock, but just eight points in 20 games under new coach Sheldon Keefe. Some of his prime opportunities have gone to Tyson Barrie. Going forward, both men will get scoring chances, but don't expect Rielly to hit the lofty heights of last season. Or perhaps even the year before. Trade him on name value if you can, at least in single-season leagues.