Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two-point performance in win over Devils
Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
He also supplied two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. It's Rielly's sixth multi-point performance already this season, and the 24-year-old has racked up an eye-popping seven goals and 20 points through 16 games.
