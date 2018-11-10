Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two-point performance in win over Devils

Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He also supplied two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. It's Rielly's sixth multi-point performance already this season, and the 24-year-old has racked up an eye-popping seven goals and 20 points through 16 games.

