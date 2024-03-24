Holmberg scored two goals in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.
Holmberg scored back-to-back goals 3:02 apart in the second period while skating on the top line. It was his first career two-goal game in the NHL. Holmberg may provide short-term value if he can continue to demonstrate he can skate with the big boys up the lineup.
