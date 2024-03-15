Holmberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Holmberg put the Leafs up 2-0 when he scored at 9:57 of the first period. He scored from the slot after a puck bounced to him off the skate of Flyers forward Morgan Frost. Holmberg has four goals and nine assists this season in 37 games. His value is tied to his ability on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.