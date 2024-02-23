Holmberg scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked three shots, recorded two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Holmberg filled the stat sheet in an impressive performance for the fourth-liner. He picked off a pass and scored in the second period, then set up Auston Matthews shortly after a penalty kill in the third. The two-point effort snapped a 12-game point drought for Holmberg. He's up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 22 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances this season.