Holmberg recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Holmberg set up Auston Matthews' tally just 27 seconds into the first period Tuesday before grabbing a second helper on a Morgan Rielly goal in the second. The 24-year-old winger has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games, as he's earned a spot on Toronto's top line with Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Overall, Holmberg has two goals and seven points in 16 games this season.