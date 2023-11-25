Reaves scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

The veteran grinder gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead early in the second period by re-directing a Jake McCabe pass into the back of the net. It's the first point of the year for Reaves in 15 games, but he's not known for his offense -- he also has 14 PIM and 30 hits.