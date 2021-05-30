Brodie scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Brodie tied the game for the Maple Leafs at 16:49 of the third period. In the 2020-21 campaign, he's only mustered two goals and 14 helpers in 62 games between the regular season and the playoffs. The 30-year-old has been more of a defensive presence in the postseason with nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in addition to two points in his last six outings.