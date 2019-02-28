Dermott (shoulder) will be on the mend for four weeks, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

If Dermott's timeline holds, he should return near the end of the regular season and would be ready for the playoffs in the second week of April. The second-year blueliner is likely rostered mainly in deeper leagues, but he can now be safely dropped in all formats aside from keeper leagues. The team recalled Martin Marincin to take his place among the defensive pairings Thursday.