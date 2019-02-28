Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Down for four weeks
Dermott (shoulder) will be on the mend for four weeks, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
If Dermott's timeline holds, he should return near the end of the regular season and would be ready for the playoffs in the second week of April. The second-year blueliner is likely rostered mainly in deeper leagues, but he can now be safely dropped in all formats aside from keeper leagues. The team recalled Martin Marincin to take his place among the defensive pairings Thursday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely week-to-week•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Following development arc of Rielly•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Big two-point effort•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Pots goal in home defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Growing game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...