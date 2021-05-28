Simmonds recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Simmonds set up the first of Jake Muzzin's two goals in the third period. That assist snapped a 13-game point drought for Simmonds, which dated back to his goal in a 5-3 win over the Jets on April 22. The winger has picked up 10 hits, seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating through five postseason contests.