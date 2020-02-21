Maple Leafs' Yegor Korshkov: Dropped down a level
The Maple Leafs reassigned Korshkov to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Korshkov enjoyed a successful first stint with the big club, potting his first NHL goal in the lone game he appeared in during his one-week stay. The 23-year-old Russian will likely be back with the parent club for postseason play if the Leafs are able to hang on to a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.