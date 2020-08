The Maple Leafs have loaned Korshkov to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL.

Korshkov spent most of the 2019-20 regular season in the minors, picking up 16 goals and 25 points in 44 games, but he also made his NHL debut on Feb. 16 against the Sabres, potting his first top-level goal while logging 10:08 of ice time. The 24-year-old Russian will almost certainly be recalled ahead of next season's training camp.