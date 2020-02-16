Maple Leafs' Yegor Korshkov: Gets the call
The Maple Leafs recalled Korshkov from AHL Toronto on Sunday.
The 23-year-old earned his first career call-up to the NHL on Sunday. Korshkov has been solid in the AHL this season, racking up 14 goals and 21 points in 35 games. His first chance to suit up and make his NHL debut is in Sunday's game against Buffalo.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.