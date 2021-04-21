Bogosian (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.
Bogosian went hard into the boards during the second period, but he was able to skate off under his own power. He didn't escape the situation without injury, and his absence leaves the Maple Leafs with five defensemen to finish the game. An update on his status should be available before Thursday's game in Winnipeg.
