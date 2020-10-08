Veronneau did not receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs and will be a UFA on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Veronneau came up through the Senators' minor-league system, but he has only appeared in 16 games across parts of two seasons at the NHL level. He was swapped to Toronto in February and played in three games with AHL Toronto, failing to record a point. He had just 10 points in 33 outings with AHL Belleville before the trade -- Veronneau will likely only get interest as organizational forward depth.