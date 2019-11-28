Senators' Max Veronneau: Returns to Belleville
Veronneau was assigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Veronneau appeared in four games for the Senators after being called up Nov. 18, but he'll return to AHL Belleville after recording three shots on goal and two hits during his time in Ottawa. The 23-year-old has been productive in the AHL this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the Senators as a fill-in if injuries occur.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.