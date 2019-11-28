Veronneau was assigned to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Veronneau appeared in four games for the Senators after being called up Nov. 18, but he'll return to AHL Belleville after recording three shots on goal and two hits during his time in Ottawa. The 23-year-old has been productive in the AHL this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the Senators as a fill-in if injuries occur.