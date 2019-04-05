Veronneau had the secondary assist on a Jean-Gabriel Pageau goal in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

The Senators are giving Veronneau a chance to play without overwhelming him, as they've settled on around 12 minutes of ice time a night. He'll likely be given every chance to win a job in training camp next season, but he'll need to show more before he becomes worthy of a dynasty spot.

