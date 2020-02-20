Maple Leafs' Max Veronneau: Heads to Toronto
The Senators traded Veronneau to the Maple Leafs for Aaron Luchuk and a 2021 conditional sixth-round pick.
Veronneau has mainly played in the minors this year, recording 10 points through 33 contests, but he played four games for the Senators. It's unlikely the 24-year-old forward gets much, if any, tread at the top level for the rest of the season.
