Veronneau was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.

Veronneau has notched three goals and three helpers in 14 minor-league games this season, which no doubt put him on the short list of potential call-ups. The winger is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup against the Red Wings on Tuesday and would need to beat out Filip Chlapik or Bobby Ryan to avoid watching from the press box.

