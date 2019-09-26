Play

Veronneau was sent to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Given that Ottawa kept his minutes low last season, it's not a surprise that the Senators will have Veronneau get some experience at the AHL level before bringing him back up to the NHL. Ottawa's lack of expectations for this year mean he could find his way back up soon, but it's more likely that the Senators let him learn for as long as they can.

