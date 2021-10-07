Frolik was cut loose from his professional tryout with the Blues on Thursday.
Frolik played in a mere eight games for the Habs last year in which he recorded 14 shots, nine hits and one block while averaging a mere 11:27 of ice time. At this point, the 33-year-old winger will likely have to play on a minor-league-only deal if he wants to continue his professional career in North America.
