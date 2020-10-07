Mueller wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Devils and will become an unrestricted free agent Friday.
Mueller registered just seven points in 50 games last season while averaging 17:39 of ice time. The departure of Mueller leaves New Jersey with just four defensemen under contract next year and could open up spots on the 23-man roster for players like Colton White, Matt Tennyson and Joshua Jacobs.
More News
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Offers helper Friday•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Posts rare goal•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Notches helper against Habs•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: One point through 28 appearances•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Tallies first goal of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Out of Saturday's lineup•