Mueller posted an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Mueller collected a secondary assist on Miles Wood's opening score to notch his second point in three games. The 24-year-old Mueller is often a healthy scratch, but he logged 19:45 because both P.K. Subban (illness) and Sami Vatanen (undisclosed) were on the shelf. This sudden production by Mueller can't be counted on, however, as he posted just one point through the first 30 games.