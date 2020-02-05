Devils' Mirco Mueller: Notches helper against Habs
Mueller posted an assist and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Mueller collected a secondary assist on Miles Wood's opening score to notch his second point in three games. The 24-year-old Mueller is often a healthy scratch, but he logged 19:45 because both P.K. Subban (illness) and Sami Vatanen (undisclosed) were on the shelf. This sudden production by Mueller can't be counted on, however, as he posted just one point through the first 30 games.
More News
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: One point through 28 appearances•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Tallies first goal of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Plenty of PK time in win•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Pens one-year deal•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Files for arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.