Devils' Mirco Mueller: Out of Saturday's lineup
Mueller was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Red Wings.
Mueller doesn't have a point in 14 appearances this season, rotating in and out of a third-pairing role. His career high for goals in a season is one, so the lack of production doesn't come as a surprise.
