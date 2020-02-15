Mueller scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mueller tied the game at one with his tally 7:07 into the first period. This is the first time in his six-year career that Mueller has scored more than one goal in a season. He's up to five points, 63 blocked shots and 44 hits in 38 appearances in 2019-20. Don't count on the Swiss defenseman to generate much offense.