Devils' Mirco Mueller: Offers helper Friday
Mueller registered an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Mueller had the secondary helper on Joey Anderson's empty-net tally. It's just the seventh point of the season for defensively-inclined Mueller. The Swiss blueliner has added 85 blocked shots and 58 hits through 48 appearances.
More News
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Posts rare goal•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Notches helper against Habs•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: One point through 28 appearances•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Tallies first goal of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Devils' Mirco Mueller: Plenty of PK time in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.