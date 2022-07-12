Stephens was not given a qualifying offer by the Red Wings and will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, MLive.com reports.

Stephens hasn't scored a goal at the NHL level in two seasons, though he did manage six helpers in 27 games last year. Given his limited offensive upside, the Ontario native figures to continue splitting his time between the NHL and AHL this upcoming campaign and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.