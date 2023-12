Stephens found the back of the net in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Friday.

Stephens' marker came early in the second period to narrow the Blackhawks' lead to 2-1 and begin Montreal's comeback effort. It was the 26-year-old's first goal and point in 10 contests with the Canadiens this season. Although Stephens has stuck with Montreal since being summoned from AHL Laval on Dec. 1, he's playing in a fourth-line capacity and consequently is unlikely to contribute much offensively.