Stephens had an assist and one block over 10:15 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Stephens and Michael Pezzetta combined to set up Joel Armia's strike that beat Jonathan Quick five-hole for Montreal's third goal. Stephens has been a lineup regular on the fourth line since being called up in early December. The Canadiens have sustained injuries to three centers -- Kirby Dack (knee), Christian Dvorak (pectoral) and Alex Newhook (ankle) -- so Stephens should continue to be a regular going forward. Two of those three injured centers are done for the season.