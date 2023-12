Stephens was called up from AHL Laval on Friday.

Alex Newhook suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's 5-1 loss to Florida, so Stephens' promotion is likely a reaction to that. If Newhook can't play Saturday versus Detroit, then Stephens might make his NHL season debut. The 26-year-old has three goals and 12 points in 16 outings with Laval in 2023-24.