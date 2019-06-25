Nathan Beaulieu: Will hit free agency
Beaulieu will be allowed to test the free-agent market after the Jets opted not to give him a qualifying offer, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
A qualifying offer for Beaulieu would have carried a $2.4 million cap hit, which was likely a little steep for a third pairing defenseman. Even though he will hit the open market, the Jets may still be interested in bringing the 26-year-old back for a lower salary. Regardless of where he ends up, the blueliner is unlikely to repeat his 2016-17 production (28 points in 75 games).
