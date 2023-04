Beaulieu has gone 26 games without a point.

Beaulieu's place in the lineup has stabilized as injuries have piled up throughout the year, but he's rarely contributed on offense. His last point was an assist versus the Sabres on Jan. 21. The 30-year-old defenseman is at four assists, a minus-24 rating, 33 shots on net, 46 hits, 76 blocked shots and 37 PIM while logging bottom-four minutes.