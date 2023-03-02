Beaulieu recorded a fighting major in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Beaulieu dropped the mitts with Tom Wilson in the third period. Since the start of February, Beaulieu's been relatively quiet across the board with no points, a minus-3 rating, nine hits, 20 blocked shots and four shots on goal through nine contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play primarily in a bottom-four role, though he could see more minutes if Dmitry Kulikov and/or John Klingberg are dealt before Friday's trade deadline.