Beaulieu has brought his playing career to an end, the NHLPA announced Wednesday.

Beaulieu had 12 goals, 98 points, 340 PIM, 458 hits and 567 blocks across 471 career regular-season appearances between his stints with Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo and Anaheim. He also recorded five assists in 21 playoff outings. His last season in the NHL came in 2022-23, but the 32-year-old extended his career for two more years by playing in the Swiss League, followed by the KHL.