Nathan Beaulieu: Hangs up skates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beaulieu has brought his playing career to an end, the NHLPA announced Wednesday.
Beaulieu had 12 goals, 98 points, 340 PIM, 458 hits and 567 blocks across 471 career regular-season appearances between his stints with Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo and Anaheim. He also recorded five assists in 21 playoff outings. His last season in the NHL came in 2022-23, but the 32-year-old extended his career for two more years by playing in the Swiss League, followed by the KHL.