Gerbe (hip) has joined Nashville as the club's Forward Development Coach the team announced Wednesday, officially ending his playing career.
Gerbe didn't play last season due to his hip problem and will now hang up his skates. The Michigan native spent 11 seasons in the NHL playing for Buffalo, Carolina and Columbus for which he logged 435 games and tallied 63 goals and 88 assists.
